HH’s Business Partners Strikes, Eyes GRZ Funeral Policy through SANLAM – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

HH’s Business Partners Strikes, Eyes GRZ Funeral Policy through SANLAM







In August 2023, Government dissolved the Committee and appointed African Life Financial Services Limited to manage over US$40 million Environmental Protection Fund which was held under the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development.





Now they are taking over the management of the multimillion GRZ Funeral Assistance Scheme.



Sanlam Life Insurance Zambia Limited, a subsidiary of the South African financial services group Sanlam, has been irregularly awarded to administer this Fund as Fund Manager.





Sanlam also has other entities in Zambia, including African Life Assurance Co (Zambia) Ltd, which Sanlam owns 70% of.



Sanlam acquired the totality of African Life Group, the holding company of Aflife Zambia and Life Assurance Zambia.



In 2019, President Hichilema “sold” his interests in the firms but his long-time key business partners; Muna Hantuba and Valentine Chitalu are among key shareholders in AfLife.





The GRZ Funeral Assistance Scheme was introduced in 2016 to provide financial assistance for funerals, ensuring a dignified burial for deceased government employees and related personnel.





Funding:



The scheme is funded by contributions from both workers (0.4% of their monthly salary) and employers (0.6% of the workers’ monthly salary).





Beneficiaries:



The scheme covers government workers, employees of local authorities, and civilians in the Defence forces.

Management:

The scheme is managed by Madison Insurance.





Accordinh to News Diggers, when the tender was not awarded to Sanlam, Cabinet disdolved the board of trustees and has began to award Sanlam bid.