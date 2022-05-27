HH’s DECISION ON DEATH PENALTY SECONDED

The Human Rights Commission -HRC- has welcomed the decision by President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to abolish the death penalty.

Human Rights Commission Chairperson MUDFORD MWANDENGA says, it is the expectation of the Commission that the progressive Presidential pronouncement on abolishing the death penalty will be followed with tangible action on legal reforms.

He says the Commission is aware that the death penalty is permissible under Article 12 of the Constitution, Chapter 1 of the laws of Zambia, in execution of a sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offense under the law in force in Zambia of which a person has been convicted.

He said the policy pronouncement by the President can be actualized through the amendment of penal laws such as the Penal Code Act and the Criminal Procedure Code Act Chapter 88 of the laws of Zambia.

On the eve of Africa Day President HICHILEMA announced that government has taken the decision to abolish the death penalty.

Source: ZNBC