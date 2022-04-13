A SYNOPSIS

OF THE INDISPUTABLE REDEMPTIVE FORMULA

[Towards Zambia’s prosperity and wellbeing]

By Dr. Canisius Banda

Hakainde HICHILEMA should focus on two things and two things only.

Ensure that Zambia’s economy is owned [equity] by CITIZENS Shift Zambia from imports dependency to EXPORTS reliance

All his policies, and subsequent legislation to support/facilitate the implementation of these policies should be focused on these two things only.

Barring this, he will FAIL.

The solution to Zambia’s economic ills lies in Hakainde HICHILEMA primarily having CONFIDENCE in Zambians.

His OVER-RELIANCE on foreigners, the West in this particular instance, will NOT work.

All foreigners look out for themselves.

His ignoring and disdain for CHINA, the world’s leading economy, is NAIVETE itself. Its suicidal, economically.

Zambia should not focus on the WEST or the EAST, Zambia must focus on ITSELF, its own nterests, fighting its own abject poverty, and fighting for its OWN survival and prosperity.

We should remain friends with BOTH the East and the West. This then is the balancing act that should define our FOREIGN POLICY.

Aluta continua!

Dr Canisius BANDA

Development Activist

10 April 2022