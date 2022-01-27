HH’S FREE EDUCATION ATTRACTS NEIGHBOURING COUNTRIES PARENTS AND CHILDREN

Following the implementation of free education from Grade 1 to Grade 12 by Zambia’s newly elected President Hakainde Hichilema, there is an influx in numbers of people from neighbouring countries wanting to migrate into Zambia and benefit from the free education policy.

So far, reports from Zambia’s Chipata District of Eastern province, people from Malawi are seeking permanent citizenship in Zambia stating that they want their children to go to school for free.

“We asking the government of President HICHILEMA to allow to become Zambians because we are one people and we want our children to benefits from his free education policy,” said a group of Malawians at Mwami-Muchinji border in Eastern province.

And on the Eastern side of Zambia, reports are the same and that citizens from Zambia-Tanzania, Congo borders also want to become Zambian residents so that their children can have a feel of free education being implemented in the Southern African region’s land-linked country, Zambia.

Meanwhile those on the Southern side of Zambia, particularly in Zimbabwe and Namibia also say Zambia’s current President must be supported by all well meaning people in the region adding that just as it was in the past when freedom fighters and colonial fighters who got educated in Zambia and sought refugee from the country.

Angolans on the borders with Zambia also appealing to the President of Zambia to consider allowing their children attain free early education from the Zambian side stating this will promote unity in the Southern African region and Africa as a whole.

During his opposition days, now President Hakainde Hichilema promised free education for all and his administration has started with primary and secondary levels in offering free education much to the amusement of parents who voted for him in the August, 2021 elections.

These policies are not just benefiting those who voted for President Hichilema but even those who wished him death and vowed that he would never be President of Zambia.