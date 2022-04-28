April 28, 2022

HH’S GOOD DEED ON KK DAY

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has elevated the KK Day by bring back to life the national activity of doing a good deed for the better good of the country.

During the reign of Zambia’s founding father, late Kenneth Kaunda, one week before Independence Day, October 24; quality time was dedicated for service to humanity as the best way of life.

In celebrating KK Day, Mr Hichilema has, in a way, re-introduced service to humanity as a major activity worth engaging in, on this special holiday.

President Hichilema has shown every Zambian that it’s time to begin working ones hands, mind and heart through kind deeds on KK Day.

The nation can debate whether HH’s activities on KK Day points to one inevitable rebirth of humanism in Zambia i.e. doing a kind deed for the better good of all.

April 28, is a public holiday in Zambia which points to the date of birth of Mzee KK who was born on April 28, 1924 and died aged 97 years on June 17, 2021.

Aswell K. Mwalimu

Checkmate

28/04/2022