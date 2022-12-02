HH’s Lamentation In Public A Sign Of Defeat & Makes Us Vulnerable & Hopeless- Malama Stanley

HH’s LAMENTATION IN PUBLIC A #SIGN_OF_DEFEAT & MAKES US VULNERABLE & HOPELESS

How vulnerable will the ordinary voter be if the President they voted for to change the narrative embarks on a lamentations statement..😴

The President is lamenting, the cadres also follow suit in making similar lamentations about how they are being fought by the very people Zambians gave them the mandate to deal with. Who then is expected to act when things are not being done according to people’s expectations?🤔

If the whole lot of the President could lament in public like that where will the people of Zambia get HOPE that things will be BETTER soon..?

Mr President Sir, you are a DRIVER how then do you complain publicly about the DISCOMFORT of the rear tyre that has a Separation ..?🙆‍♂️ What kind of FAITH , HOPE and TRUST do you expect us to have in you your passengers..?🤷‍♀️ As a leader you don’t complain publicly on things that you have Power to change the narrative.

A leader Complaining in public is a SIGN of DEFEAT in the eyes of Voters. Your enemy is now happy that they have FIXED YOU .

You have clear information that these people will never respect you, why can’t you replace them with your own people ? Sir, we are now getting HOPELESS messages of complaints that you are facing so much resistance. We are WORRIED😔

Zambian people don’t care about your Lamentations Sir, they want Deliverables, therefore it is up to you to succumb to the systems deficiencies or do something about it immediately in order to awaken the lost hope in Public.

Why must you hang on to people you have just found when you have a whole battalion ready to serve diligently for this country? These people no longer feel any amount of shame they will embarrass you my President.

Mr Mindset Activist

Malama Stanley S