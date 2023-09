Brian Hapunda writes:

Many thought he would be a very good ambassador from the South especially that we had struggled since 1964 to produce a national leader from the South.

But at this trajectory that he is moving at, it will be very very difficult for us to be trusted in the near future by others. His character and style of leadership has simply closed the door on Southerners to aspire and let alone be trusted with national leadership.

#MyPresidentialAmbitions are now very dim lol 😔😔😔