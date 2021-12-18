HH’S PR TEAM HAS GONE TO SLEEP – SIPALO

Losing Munali independent candidate Thomas Sipalo, aka Diffikoti, has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema’s public relations team has gone to sleep.

Here’s is his full post:

President HH might be doing good things for the future of our country which I fully support but,I strongly feel his PR team has gone to sleep, there’s lack of communication between them and ordinary voters…

Some decisions and changes need to be communicated to the people in simplest terms,

Even at domestic level,when making certain adjustments you inform your children about the changes coming so that they prepare their minds…

It’s like you tell you children we are shifting to chalala “kudabwa katundu iyende kwa Kanyama’,they will surely ask,but if you inform them before the canter loads ‘katundu’ that “my children for now we cant go to chalala,we shall temporarily go to Kanyama where rentals are cheaper to raise money for us to finish building our own house in Kabulonga,they will surely understand. So ba ‘Malumbo’ praise team dont blame the people questioning the changes,blame the PR for sleeping on duty…

Ndabwela mwamtendere.

tilipolipoche 🚶‍♂️