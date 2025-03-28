HIBENE MWIINGA ACQUITTED OF K41 MILLION CORRUPTION CHARGES



Lusaka, Zambia – In a major legal victory, the Economic and Financial Crimes Court has acquitted Hibeene Mwiinga, the former economic advisor to former President Edgar Lungu, after the State failed to prove that he possessed proceeds of crime linked to properties and large sums of cash.





Mwiinga had been facing 21 counts of corruption charges involving the alleged illegal acquisition of properties valued at over K41 million and cash exceeding US$200,000. Prosecutors had argued that the assets were acquired through proceeds of crime during his tenure as Lungu’s top economic advisor.



However, the court ruled that the prosecution failed to present compelling evidence to establish that the properties and funds in question were unlawfully obtained. As a result, Mwiinga was acquitted of all charges, with the court finding no basis for the allegations.





Following the verdict, Mwiinga expressed relief and gratitude, maintaining that he had always acted within the law. His legal team described the ruling as a “triumph for justice” and a vindication of Mwiinga’s integrity.





This high-profile case had drawn significant public attention, with Mwiinga’s close ties to the former president fueling political and legal speculation. The acquittal is seen as a setback for the State’s broader anti-corruption drive, raising questions about the strength of the evidence and the handling of high-stakes corruption cases.



