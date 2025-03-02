HICHILEMA: A BRIDGE OF PEACE AND UNITY IN ZAMBIA – SCOTLAND



June 16, 2024



MONZE – Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland has said that President Hakainde Hichilema has been the bridge of peace and unity that Zambians are enjoying today.





Speaking at the installation ceremony, where she was conferred as a chief headperson in Chief Butambo in Senior Chief Hamusonde’s chiefdom in Monze, Bwengwa, Ms. Scotland expressed her gratitude for the honor. Moreover, she acknowledged the crucial role of traditional leadership in fostering unity.





“Chiefs can mediate peace and unity among their people,” she emphasized.



Furthermore, Ms. Scotland was conferred with the name Butambo and honored as the daughter of Hamusonde.



Notably, Butambo was the name of the great Senior Chief Hamusonde’s mother, who reigned for 62 years and died in 1962.





This title, therefore, symbolizes Scotland’s recognition as a respected leader and a beacon of unity, peace, and development.



In addition, Ms. Scotland pledged to serve with dedication, drawing inspiration from her faith and the responsibility bestowed upon her.





“I take this honor very seriously. I thank you for surrounding me, blessing me, and reminding me of the courage needed to follow God’s calling,” she added.



Subsequently, she concluded with a heartfelt blessing, asking God to continue guiding and protecting the people of Zambia.





“May His light never diminish in this great nation,” she prayed, thereby reinforcing her commitment to supporting Zambia’s peace and development efforts.





Ms. Scotland becomes the second headperson after David Livingstone in the 1880s.



