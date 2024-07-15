Hichilema and ECL should meet insist RCZ

FORMER President Edgar Lungu should accept meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema once an olive branch is extended to him for the sake of peace and unity in the nation, Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ) Synod moderator Ackson Banda has said.

In an interview, Reverend Banda urged Mr Lungu to wholeheartedly accept the church’s proposal to meet President Hichilema in public in order to quench the political tension in the country.

Rev Banda said Mr Lungu is the only former President that Zambia currently has and the country is expecting him to work with President Hichilema on various national matters.