Hichilema apologizes to Catholic church for police misconduct

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has issued an apology to the Catholic Church following instances of police misconduct in Kabwe and on the Copperbelt.

Addressing the Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) at State House yesterday, Hichilema condemned the incidents as unacceptable and assured the Bishops that administrative measures have been implemented to prevent future occurrences.

“There is no fight between the Catholic Church and the government, our Government is not against the Catholic Church,” President Hichilema stated.

“If it was bad for us to be smoked out of church while in the opposition, it remains as a bad practice.”

President Hichilema emphasised his administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and respecting people’s rights.

The Head of State also urged the church to collaborate with the government to mitigate the effects of climate change impacting the country.

“In a civilised society, people talk to each other when faced with a difficult situation like what we have now because of the drought. The drought has caused some food insecurity, but we have to work together to feed our people,” Hichilema said.

“We are happy that a solution to address the energy crisis is now in sight. We have to address the crisis so that we do not risk an economic shutdown. Without energy you risk an economic shutdown.”

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, July 13, 2024