Hichilema appoints former Vice Presidents as envoys

IN a move designed to honor and utilise the experience of Zambia’s political veterans, President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed all six living former vice presidents as presidential envoys.

The distinguished appointees include former Prime Minister Malimba Masheke, Godfrey Miyanda, Enock Kavindele, Nevers Mumba, Guy Scott, and Inonge Wina.

This notable decision was announced by chief government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa during a media briefing in Ghana yesterday.

Mweetwa highlighted that this initiative aims to acknowledge the significant contributions of these former vice presidents and address their current plights.

“All the six living former vice presidents of Zambia have been appointed as presidential envoys, and their duty mandate is ongoing,” Mweetwa stated.

He emphasised that the decision transcends partisan politics, noting, “This decision was not made to favour the current regime, as all the former vice presidents do not belong to the UPND.”

According to Mweetwa, the appointments are in the national interest and serve to dignify the office of the vice presidency.

The presidential envoys will provide advice and guidance to the Head of State on complex national and international issues.

They will also communicate on behalf of the President, delivering written or oral messages to his counterparts.

“They will represent the President as official representatives when he is not available,” Mweetwa added.

©Kalemba