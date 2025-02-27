HICHILEMA APPOINTS MAMBWE AS NEW PS FOR EDUCATION



President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Dr. Kelvin Mambwe as the new Permanent Secretary for Technical Services in the Ministry of Education.



In a statement issued by his Principal Private Secretary Bradford Machila, President Hichilema has congratulated Dr. Mambwe on his appointment, urging him to serve with integrity and wishing him God’s blessings in his new role.



Before his appointment, Dr. Mambwe served as the General Secretary of the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU).





Dr Mambwe takes over from Joe Kamoko who was fired last week.