HICHILEMA APPOINTS NEW CEOs AT ZAMBIA RAILWAYS AND ZSIC

2
50

HICHILEMA APPOINTS NEW CEOs AT ZAMBIA RAILWAYS AND ZSIC

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has appointed the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) at Zambia Railways and Zambia State Insurance Corporation (ZSIC).


President Hakainde Hichilema is the Board Chairperson for IDC an entity that provides an oversight policy management of all government owned companies.



The new appointees are:
Cuthbert Malindi, Managing Director, Zambia Railways and Collins Moonga Hamusonde, Managing Director, ZSIC Life PLC.

2 COMMENTS

  2. If you’re aggrieved, don’t worry 2026 is coming but I can assure you, you will have a tough nut to crack
    It doesn’t matter whether a cat is black or white as long as it catches the mouse
    Vote wisely vote for HH7 in 2026/31

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here