HICHILEMA APPOINTS NEW CEOs AT ZAMBIA RAILWAYS AND ZSIC
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has appointed the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) at Zambia Railways and Zambia State Insurance Corporation (ZSIC).
President Hakainde Hichilema is the Board Chairperson for IDC an entity that provides an oversight policy management of all government owned companies.
The new appointees are:
Cuthbert Malindi, Managing Director, Zambia Railways and Collins Moonga Hamusonde, Managing Director, ZSIC Life PLC.
