Hichilema Attacked, K90,000 Stolen in Monze Robbery



Police in Monze are investigating an aggravated robbery in which six criminals attacked 55-year-old Luckson Hichilema, stealing K90,000 in cash.





According to police reports, Hichilema’s wife, Roaster Mazila, had secured a K120,000 loan under the Sustainable Agriculture Financing Facility (SAFF).

The couple used part of it for household purchases, keeping the remaining K90,000 at home before the robbery occurred.



Credit: News Diggers