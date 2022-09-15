14 September 2022

HICHILEMA, BETTER AND BIGGER THAN PF LITTLE INSULTS

EVEN if some politicians with dents of shame are brought back on the ballot, it will not change the love Zambians have for President Hakainde Hichilema.

To any progressive mind, Mr Hichilema’s five day working visit to the Copperbelt Province scored subtle successes.

And setting foot in both Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies of Ndola and Kitwe respectively; to drum up support for UPND candidates, gave the people a rare opportunity to behold Mr Hichilema’s big heart and forgiving spirit.

Ordinary people of both Kabushi and Kwacha felt President Hichilema’s warm handshake, saw his signature smiles and appreciated the beaming ray of hope from his eyes!

Patriotic Front Acting President Given Lubinda and his team are totally mistaken to think their little insults can injure Mr Hichilema when he forgave them for their brutal and criminal conduct long before he became President of Zambia.

We have already seen through the PF unrepentant spirit and demonic character which has made it very difficult for the entire former ruling party to accept defeat.

Like a ditched tail of a lizard that wiggles, because, nerves are still firing and communicating with each other, so is the PF today.

They are a detached tail from reality!

When you see some former ruling party Officials become too vocal, they have no hearts to process remorse and not heads to fathom shame!

Reading the body language of majority PF Officials, they repeatedly confirm how much it aches to lose power to a better-person they hated to kill.

God raised Mr Hichilema to be President of Zambia for peace, love forgiveness and prosperity to rain upon our motherland.

Aswell K Mwalimu

Checkmate

