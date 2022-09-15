14 September 2022
HICHILEMA, BETTER AND BIGGER THAN PF LITTLE INSULTS
EVEN if some politicians with dents of shame are brought back on the ballot, it will not change the love Zambians have for President Hakainde Hichilema.
To any progressive mind, Mr Hichilema’s five day working visit to the Copperbelt Province scored subtle successes.
And setting foot in both Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies of Ndola and Kitwe respectively; to drum up support for UPND candidates, gave the people a rare opportunity to behold Mr Hichilema’s big heart and forgiving spirit.
Ordinary people of both Kabushi and Kwacha felt President Hichilema’s warm handshake, saw his signature smiles and appreciated the beaming ray of hope from his eyes!
Patriotic Front Acting President Given Lubinda and his team are totally mistaken to think their little insults can injure Mr Hichilema when he forgave them for their brutal and criminal conduct long before he became President of Zambia.
We have already seen through the PF unrepentant spirit and demonic character which has made it very difficult for the entire former ruling party to accept defeat.
Like a ditched tail of a lizard that wiggles, because, nerves are still firing and communicating with each other, so is the PF today.
They are a detached tail from reality!
When you see some former ruling party Officials become too vocal, they have no hearts to process remorse and not heads to fathom shame!
Reading the body language of majority PF Officials, they repeatedly confirm how much it aches to lose power to a better-person they hated to kill.
God raised Mr Hichilema to be President of Zambia for peace, love forgiveness and prosperity to rain upon our motherland.
Aswell K Mwalimu
Checkmate
14/09/2022
Iñdeed. With or without Kabushi and Kwacha constituency under UPND Hakainde will rule this country for 10yrs period.He has brought peace to this country and we can see only good things for our country. The PF are trying hard to sabotage his work. We must work hard to support his efforts and nit allow this country to again be governed by rif raffs with questionable education backgrounds.
I agree with Mr Mweetwa that from on set PF and the most hateful person in Zambia Dr Mmembe wanted to turn the whole court proceedings episode into a PF- UPND fight.
Every well meaning Zambian would support this government of HH. The man has scored in many critical areas and he is putting Zambia in a right trajectory. When we critically analizye the character of pipo critcising President HH are those who only care for their well being to that of country. These are criminals to the core whose interest is to root the country wealth. President HH you are to soft sir to the criminals use the language which they understand better. This can only be done by U sir by cleaning the judicial system of this country bring sanity in it. These criminals work as an inter linked chain in all the sephere of this country. All we want is a prosperous Zambia