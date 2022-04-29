HICHILEMA BREAKS THE RECORD: BECOMES THE FIRST AFRICAN LEADER TO DONATE HIS MONTHLY SALARIES TO THE VULNERABLE.
HH has broken the record by becoming the first President in Zambia and Africa to donate the presidential monthly salaries to the vulnerable.
Yesterday, during the cleaning exercise in the Capital Lusaka, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema did announce to the nation that his salaries will be diverted towards sponsoring the vulnerable people in schools.
“My salary will be used to sponsor the vulnerable in schools”. Said President Hakainde Hichilema.
Apparently, there has never been a president in the whole of Africa or indeed in America, Europe, and Asia who refused to take monthly presidential salaries.
Hakainde Hichilema becomes the first and probably the last one to refuse to draw monthly presidential salaries on the pretext that he wants to money to educate vulnerable people in Zambia.
Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has only been in office for 7 months and 29 days and he has tremendously and extraordinarily performed so handsomely well to the exact expectations of the people of Zambia to the extent that the majority Zambians are even suggesting that he rules the country for 50 years.
Some records.
The man has refused to get paid. At the same time has refused to declare his personal assets. He must be having a grand plan of trying to topple Dangote as Africa’s richest man.
We will judge his sincerity after 10 years
This is why Zambians voted for HH
The man is the wealthiest in Zambia and worked for it. Unlike lungu and PF who are a bunch of thugs.
Well done Mr President, we salute you
This promise was made as long ago as 2015. HH said that he would not draw a salary from government.
We all picked his statement however your story is full of shii – mita.
Even without personal opinion your story was going to add value.
One can’t even finish reading
That’s bally. Walking the talk. Bravo.