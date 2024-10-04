President Hichilema calls on African countries to embrace digitisation for economic growth and development

Astro NEWS|| 3 October, 2024

President Hakainde Hichilema has called for increased investment in digital technologies across Africa, emphasizing their potential to accelerate development and improve the lives of millions.

Speaking at the official opening of the 2024 Digital Government Africa Summit, themed “Building Resilient and Secure Digital Governments for Sustainable Development,” the Zambian President highlighted how digitisation can lower the cost of doing business, enhance trade, and foster greater regional integration.

“Africa must seize the immense opportunities offered by digital tools to better serve our citizens and boost our economies,” President Hichilema stated

“Digitisation, technology, ICT is critical to answering our individual countries and the continent’s quest for accelerating economic and social development, to improve the lives of those that elected us into public office.”

Despite this vision, President Hichilema noted Africa’s ongoing challenges, including weak economic structures and a reliance on external ICT infrastructure, reflected in the continent’s low ICT Development Index score of 50.3, compared to the global average of 74.8.

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu announced that the Integrated National Registration Information System (INRIS) had successfully captured 1.5 million Zambians, a move aimed at enhancing security and preventing fraud.

Mwiimbu also revealed that 80% of records in his ministry have been digitised, further reducing administrative costs.

The summit saw private sector engagement as well, with Visa Inc. pledging a $1 billion investment to promote financial inclusion across Africa.

Aida Diarra, Visa’s Senior Vice President for Africa, stressed that an estimated $33 billion is needed to achieve substantial financial inclusion on the continent.

And Nigeria’s Senator Garba Maidok