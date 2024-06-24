HICHILEMA CAN’T SEEK ADVICE FROM PEOPLE WHO CREATED THE MESS – NKANDU

KAPUTA, Member of Parliament Elvis Nkandu has criticized former President Edgar Lungu’s recent comments suggesting that the country would be in a better state if President Hakainde Hichilema had sought his advice from the beginning.

Lungu, speaking at a Citizen’s First Party rally in Kitwe on Saturday alongside his United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) counterparts, claimed that they had solutions to the current economic challenges facing Zambia.

In response, Nkandu who is also the Minister of Youth, Sports and Arts, spoke from his constituency in Northern Province, asserting that Lungu should be the last person to comment on the country’s economic difficulties, given his administration’s role in creating them.

Nkandu attributed the economic downturn to Lungu’s failure to implement sustainable economic and development policies.

“Therefore, President Hakainde Hichilema cannot seek advice from those who created the mess in the first place,” Nkandu stated.

The minister emphasized that the current government is aware of the economic challenges and is committed to implementing policies and interventions aimed at restoring and building a better economy to address national priorities.

He questioned why the former head of state publicly criticises the current government, that is working to rectify issues left unresolved during Lungu’s tenure.

Nkandu, dismissed Lungu’s claims that he could reduce the price of mealie-meal.

He noted that despite favourable rainfall conditions, the price of a 25 kilogrammes bag of mealie-meal increased from K50 to K180 during Lungu’s reign.

“President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration is implementing sustainable economic recovery policies. The policies include revamping the mining sector, restructuring the national debt, and creating employment opportunities, which aim to stabilise and grow the Zambian economy,” said Nkandu.

