HICHILEMA DESERVES RESPECT AS PRESIDENT – KABIMBA

ECONOMIC Front president Wynter Kabimba says the presidency needs to be respected regardless of one’s political affiliation.

Appearing on today’s edition of the Hot Seat on Hot FM today, Kabimba condemned former president Edgar Lungu for calling President Hakainde Hichilema names during the recent Citizen First rally in Kitwe.

He said politicians should learn to practice politics of civility despite their differences.

“I used to tell HH when he was in opposition that a President deserves respect, you don’t have to agree with him..Now tables have turned he’s now the one who wants respect. You politicians, you don’t have to agree with him. I would say the same thing today that all of us may not love HH, we may not like him but he’s the president.”

“There are also those of us trying to replace this Government because it’s not delivering. That’s also right, let’s exercise politics in civility. What’s becoming toxic is name calling, failure to put across a beautiful idea,” reiterated Kabimba.

He further called on the church to not only call for reconciliation among politicians but condemn name calling whenever it happens.

“So some of these calls for reconciliation, in my view, I really do not understand them. If ECL goes on a platform and calls HH mambala I expect the people that are talking about reconciliation now to condemn him. And that his language is unexpected from a former head of state.”

“I expect the church, civil society to condemn him for that. To travel all the way to Kitwe to call him a mambala is not right,” he stated.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, July 9, 2024