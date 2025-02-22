Hichilema Destroying Zambia’s Democracy- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Hichilema Destroying Zambia’s Democracy



I saw a story on ZNBC quoting expelled MP, Robert Chabinga, stating that he has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema for the 2026 general elections.





The story is being peddled and characterised as PF Endorsing Hichilema for the 2026 elections.





It doesn’t matter how hard President Hichilema has attempted to cloth with legality, Miles Sappa and now Robert Chabinga as PF President. They will never be.



One day, President Hakainde Hichilema will pay for attempting to destroy democracy, the rule of law and the constitutional multi-party character of our country.





The sacrifices by our forefathers and foremothers to make Zambia an independent and democratic state, enshrine and obtain those guarantees in the Republican Constitution, were never in vain.





Stooges and lackeys such Jackie Mwiimbu, Nellie Mutti, Graphael Musamba and Mwangala Zaloumis actively participating in raping the Constitution, will also be made to account.





Pawns such as Robert Chabinga, ZNBC and others should bever be spared either.



Our Independence and democracy was hard fought-for and hard-won to be washed away by a few individuals.