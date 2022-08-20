HICHILEMA DIRECTED MUMBI PHIRI’S ARREST

PF LEGAL TEAM HAVING CAREFULLY ANALYSED THE PRESIDENTS COMMENTS ON HOT FM WILL USE THE PRESIDENT’S STATEMENTS ON MUMBI PHIRI IN COURT.

IT IS VERY CLEAR THAT SHE WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED OF MURDER SIMPLY BECAUSE SHE ISSUED A STATEMENT THAT DIDN’T GO WELL WITH THE PEOPLE IN POWER.

MURDER BEING A SERIOUS OFFENCE SHOULD NEVER BE USED AS A PUNISHMENT FOR POLITICAL OPPONENTS.

HON. TUTWA NGULUBE