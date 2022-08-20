HICHILEMA DIRECTED MUMBI PHIRI’S ARREST
PF LEGAL TEAM HAVING CAREFULLY ANALYSED THE PRESIDENTS COMMENTS ON HOT FM WILL USE THE PRESIDENT’S STATEMENTS ON MUMBI PHIRI IN COURT.
IT IS VERY CLEAR THAT SHE WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED OF MURDER SIMPLY BECAUSE SHE ISSUED A STATEMENT THAT DIDN’T GO WELL WITH THE PEOPLE IN POWER.
MURDER BEING A SERIOUS OFFENCE SHOULD NEVER BE USED AS A PUNISHMENT FOR POLITICAL OPPONENTS.
HON. TUTWA NGULUBE
Hakainde should refrain from commenting on court cases, and targeting individuals.
He is compromising court cases.
Even if he is behind these arrests, he does not need to make it obvious to the public.
We are all rejoicing that PF are being arrested, but Hakainde should not rejoice publicly with us until these thieves are behind bars.
Let those that have committed crimes in the past answer for themselves. There is no need to involve the President in criminal matters in order to gain sympathy.
Point of correction President HH did not comment on a matter before the court. Mumbi is awaiting to go to court. From her statement she was there with whoever killed Banda. Now HH’s statement went on to say the judicial system has to be worked. But alas another pfool trying to twist words. Go to court and see if it will work…
Another hungry PF Lawyer trying hard to chew PF stolen money… kikikiki
Lawyers are known to earn their money regardless of the outcome of court cases.
The Rule of Law is at work now.
Yes, Mumbi Phiri deserves to be arrested for a non-bailable offense. She said it herself that she knew who murdered someone and yet did not report the felony. As a former Lawmaker for Munali Constituency she should have known better!
Failure to report a Felony is a serious offense!
Did you know that failure to report a Road accident is a serious offense?
Ignorance of the Law is no defense!