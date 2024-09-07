Hichilema feels your pain, sometimes he doesn’t even eat – UPND



THE United Party for National Development through its consultant Mark Simuuwe has revealed that sometimes, President Hakainde Hichilema goes the whole day without eating because of the pain of seeing Zambians experiencing load shedding.



Addressing the media yesterday, Simuuwe disclosed that President Hichilema shares the pain of every Zambian in this hard time of load shedding.



He urged the country to show support to the President’s efforts as he is currently in China trying to clinch deals that could address the current energy crisis.



So far, the Head of State has clinched three energy deals with China to end the worst power cuts in living memory due to the drought.



“So far through, the head of state, in his bargaining and with his skills to negotiate, he has managed to secure some projects that will in a way try to address the problem of load shedding now and in the future. One of the issues that have been agreed upon include the supplying, delivery and installation of rooftop solar system. The other one is the second project which is basically the engineering procurement and construction agreement of 100 megawatts Kariba dam solar photovoltaic power plant.”



“We have experienced an all high load shedding in this country arising from the drought. Your president shares your pain, let’s support him, he’s in China to ensure that load shedding becomes a thing of the past. Let’s assure him that he is not alone, he is really making efforts,” explained Simuuwe.



“Sometimes we just have to remind him to eat because he goes the whole day without eating. That’s how much he sacrifices for our country. He’s clinched three deals for load shedding and he’s engaging with China that has the technological advancement.”



He shared that Government is also committed to resolving the significant debt inherited from the previous regime related to Maamba Energy.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, September 7, 2024