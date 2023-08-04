HICHILEMA HAS BETRAYED PALESTINIANS – SOCIALIST PARTY

By Correspondent

SOCIALIST Party general secretary, Cosmas Musumali says President Hakainde Hichilema has betrayed Palestian cause.

Dr. Musumali says it is treacherous and shameful for President Hichilema to support oppressors.

“We condemned President Edgar Lungu over the betrayal of the Palestinian cause in preference for friendship with the apartheid state of Israel. His successor, President Hichilema Hakainde, is also following suit.

It is a treacherous and shameful foreign policy. The Zambian people love peace. They have always stood against oppression, colonialism and racism,” said Dr. Musumali.

He notes with sadness that the UPND leadership and President Hichilema in particular has decided to side with oppressors.

“Today we have leaders that are throwing away this legacy and tradition. We are no longer a country that is looked up to for solidarity by the oppressed masses of this world.

This is the price the country has to pay for having elected a puppet President. It is a high price that is affecting humany – in this case our struggling Palestinian brothers and sisters. What a disaster!,” stated Dr. Musumali.