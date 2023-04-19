HICHILEMA HAS FAILED, RESIGN – RAPHAEL NAKACHIINDA

By New Dawn Reporter



PF Information and Publicity chairperson Raphael Nakachiinda has demanded for the resignation of President Hakainde Hichilema for failing to deal with the mealie meal crisis the country is facing.



Nakachiinda says the mealie meal is not only expensive but in short supply, adding that the buck stops at President Hichilema who has decided to pay a blind eye on the crisis.



He has further, wondered why the UPND government is more concerned with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) hunger when Zambians have nothing to eat.



Nakachiinda said importing maize for the DRC when Zambians were in need of food is unsual.

And the outspoken Nakachiinda has described the pronouncement by Government to import and feed Zambians with Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) produced mealie meal from South Africa as failure on the part of the UPND.