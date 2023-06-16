Hichilema has issued instruction that I should be arrested before he returns home- Fred M’membe

Comrades and friends,

We have once again been reliably informed that Mr Hakainde Hichilema has issued an instruction that I should be arrested before he returns home.

The plan is to insulate Mr Hichilema from the gestapo style of policing (abductions) that is currently taking place under the orders and supervision of his trusted lieutenant, Mr Fanwell Siandenge, the Deputy Inspector General of Police incharge of State House, who is working with well known UPND cadres drafted into State House security.

We have also been tipped that they’re uncomfortable to pick me up during the day because of the publicity that it may attract. So they have hatched a plan to conduct the operation under the cover of darkness.

It’s clear that we are in the middle of a very repressive, cruel and tyrannical regime of Mr Hichilema. A regime that is shameless, hypocritical and sadistic. We are dealing with a group that will stop at nothing to inflict pain on those opposed to their wrongdoings.

My appeal to the Zambian people is to remain strong and not be intimidated by this state orchestrated violence because throughout history such evil acts have never yielded anything. The ending of tyrants is well known.

They have always backfired. So let’s band together and confront this injustice and terror that is slowly taking root in our country.

Zambia belongs to all of us and Mr Hichilema together with his terror squad are mere citizens like all of us. This country will not be good of any of us to live in unless it is good for all of us to live in.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party