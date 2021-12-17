Hon. Bowman Lusambo

·

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS LOST THE MORAL LICENSE TO GOVERN

It is clear that President Hichilema lied his way to State House. No matter how his team attempts to spin this evil decision to increase fuel prices, the truth is clear as light that the man lied through his team.

For a man who claims to be an Economic expert, his lies before August 2021 have exposed his true intentions. He never got to State House to take care of the poor, it was about his inflated ego and pandering to the wishes of his western sponsors.

If a man lies to an extent that President Hichilema did and he lacks the decency to apologise, make amends and start afresh, that man loses the moral license to continue on the job.

As President Hichilema goes out of his way to impress the boys and guys in Washington, he should be reminded that the voters do not live in Washington D.C but in Kabushi, Mbereshi, Kanyama and Mapoloto.