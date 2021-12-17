Hon. Bowman Lusambo
PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS LOST THE MORAL LICENSE TO GOVERN
It is clear that President Hichilema lied his way to State House. No matter how his team attempts to spin this evil decision to increase fuel prices, the truth is clear as light that the man lied through his team.
For a man who claims to be an Economic expert, his lies before August 2021 have exposed his true intentions. He never got to State House to take care of the poor, it was about his inflated ego and pandering to the wishes of his western sponsors.
If a man lies to an extent that President Hichilema did and he lacks the decency to apologise, make amends and start afresh, that man loses the moral license to continue on the job.
As President Hichilema goes out of his way to impress the boys and guys in Washington, he should be reminded that the voters do not live in Washington D.C but in Kabushi, Mbereshi, Kanyama and Mapoloto.
PF now look like fools,how can you judge someone in 4 months?Chikonko mwikate
As for me the move is ok. The man has just made a tuff decsion.When u are a leader u make tuff decsion to secure the well being of the future. For me i think the man still has a liscence to rule
The license to govern is decided by the Zambian voters. What moral license is Bowman trying to introduce? What caused PF to lose the elections is the huge unsustainable debt they forced the country to incur and the numerous atrocities PF leaders and the PF cadres meted on Zambians over their 10 year rule. HH and the new government is working to clean up the messy left by PF and this Bowman chap!!
Thieves do not believe in hard work before wealth. There can be sweet without sweat. It is that simple. PF and Lusambo are just politicking.
The Zambian people were tired of Pf
1. Breakdown in the rule of law
2. Corruption
3. Tribalism
4. Cadarism
5. Impunity
6. Intimidation
7. Etc
People voted to eliminate these economic and social evils.