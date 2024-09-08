HICHILEMA HAS NO MESSAGE, HAS LOST TOUCH WITH ZAMBIANS

It is outright elitist and out of touch politics for Mr Hichilema to assume that our citizens can afford to purchase solar equipment that easily.

In any case how can load shedding be a good opportunity for the economically hit citizens?

The assertion by Mr Hichilema that load shedding should be seen as an opportunity, instead of crying, mourning and groaning is rather extremely offensive and is tantamount to mocking the people for whom in the first place Mr Hichilema should be sympathetic.

The majority of our citizens have shut down their businesses due to the ongoing load shedding and are unable to make ends meet.

We think that leaders should be more sensitive when engaging on an emotive subject like load shedding as the majority of our people have been negatively affected.

Nasson Msoni