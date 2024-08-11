We have been informed by reliable sources within Zambia Police that Mr Hakainde Hichilema has ordered my transfer to the Lusaka Correctional Facility also known as Chimbokaila.
Even after meeting all bond formalities, the Police have been ordered not to grant bond but will further delay the matter in order to extend my unlawful incarceration.
Fred M’membe
Hichilema has ordered my transfer to Chimbokaila- Fred M’membe
We have been informed by reliable sources within Zambia Police that Mr Hakainde Hichilema has ordered my transfer to the Lusaka Correctional Facility also known as Chimbokaila.
What a life? Fred Mmembe and his ka where of a wifey will never find peace!!!