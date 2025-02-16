President Hakainde Hichilema has pledged K200,000 in support of this year’s Ncwala traditional ceremony, set to take place on February 22, 2025.

Vice President Mutale Nalumango also contributed K50,000 in cash towards the event.

During a fundraising dinner held at Mulungushi Conference Centre, Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo pledged K10,000 on behalf of his ministry and an additional K5,000 personally. The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), represented by Deputy Secretary-General Gertrude Imenda, contributed K40,000.