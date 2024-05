Hichilema has worsened things – John Sangwa

State Counsel John Sangwa says President Hakainde Hichilema has worsened things in the country as he has no idea about the workings of government.

Featuring on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk Programme yesterday, Sangwa said he urged President Hichilema to revisit his “Bally will fix it” campaign slogan he used to get into power as… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hichilema-has-worsened-things-sangwa/