HICHILEMA: HEED LAZ ADVICE ON YOUR CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT DESIRE- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA: HEED LAZ ADVICE ON YOUR CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT DESIRE
The advice of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) on Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s unbridled desire to amendment the Constitution is loud and clear.
Batila mweo wa muntu, waba mu kutwi.
Umulumendo uyu should learn from this Bemba wisdom, which literally says that the life of a person is in the ear. One who is willing to listen avoids a lot of trouble and perhaps an untimely death. Cula cintomfwa, apulikila mulemba mu kutwi – the frog who did not listen burst his ear drum. The unheeding person comes to grief.
Icikutilwe tacumfwa ndibu – an idiot does not hear the warning bell. A senseless person does not heed good advice.
Amano uli weka, tayashinguluka ulukobo – alone, your brain is not a sufficient source of knowledge. Even if you are intelligent, you can’t always know everything and still need other people’s knowledge or insights.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
Had the Con Court heeded to the unqualified advice of LAZ and certain State Counsels what kind of judgement would we have had in the Lungu elegibility matter. We would have had an emotional judgement. Mmembe some of your advice is not what one would have expected from a person that went to Law school.
The advice is political and based on the tonse alliance and umidzi kumawa ego. The LAZ boss is just taking advantage, hijacking and using his position to use the name of institution to create a picture that LAZ is against the good proposal. I say this because even a child can choose and say the best way of distributing CDF is through CDF which must be well set, ie splitting the large constituencies
Afuledi mukalekalisa uchita kumatako? Remove the log in your eyes before pointing at the spec in your friend! Evev if you use Vaseline ukunona umutwe, yakumbuyo ni yakumbuyo, stop it you idiot of an old man!!!!
Ba HH do not allow the umidzi kumawa syndrome disturbed the much needed process of bringing about the much needed fair distribution of national resources through Constituencies. After when some constituencies are split in Eastern province, for example, it will be to the advantage of the local people there, and HH won’t get people from mapatizya send them to Eastern province and make them stand as candidates in the New constituencies. One other thing is that most of the presidents of nashalaneka parties are the ones making noise.