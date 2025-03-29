HICHILEMA: HEED LAZ ADVICE ON YOUR CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT DESIRE- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA: HEED LAZ ADVICE ON YOUR CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT DESIRE



The advice of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) on Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s unbridled desire to amendment the Constitution is loud and clear.

Batila mweo wa muntu, waba mu kutwi.



Umulumendo uyu should learn from this Bemba wisdom, which literally says that the life of a person is in the ear. One who is willing to listen avoids a lot of trouble and perhaps an untimely death. Cula cintomfwa, apulikila mulemba mu kutwi – the frog who did not listen burst his ear drum. The unheeding person comes to grief.





Icikutilwe tacumfwa ndibu – an idiot does not hear the warning bell. A senseless person does not heed good advice.





Amano uli weka, tayashinguluka ulukobo – alone, your brain is not a sufficient source of knowledge. Even if you are intelligent, you can’t always know everything and still need other people’s knowledge or insights.





Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party