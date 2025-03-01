HICHILEMA HONOURS PATRICIA SCOTLAND

…She Played A Big Role In Having Hichilema Freed In The Trumpt Treason Case.



After honoring her today, President Hakainde Hichilema described Patricia Scotland as a cherished ally of Zambia.





Here is what President Hichilema said:



At a special investiture ceremony held today at Pamodzi Hotel, we had the distinct honor of conferring the Order of the Eagle of Zambia – 2nd Division upon the Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland, KC, Commonwealth Secretary-General, an esteemed international diplomat, a steadfast friend of Africa, and a cherished ally of Zambia.





Throughout her illustrious career spanning politics, law, and diplomacy, Hon. Scotland has been a tireless advocate for human rights, women’s empowerment, and climate action. As Commonwealth Secretary-General, she has upheld and championed the organization’s core values of equality, justice, and unity with unwavering dedication. Her instrumental role in Zambia’s political transition and her commitment to fostering peace and justice in our nation stand as a testament to her enduring legacy of service.





Today, we recognize not just a diplomat, but a true friend—one whose influence and impact will be felt for generations to come.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.