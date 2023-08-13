Hichilema ‘infuriated’ When OCIDA Confronted him On Regional Appointments To Key Institutions – Sources

HICHILEMA ‘INFURIATED’ WHEN CONFRONTED ON REGIONAL APPOINTMENTS TO KEY INSTITUTIONS – SOURCES

President Hakainde Hichilema was “extremely agitated” when confronted over observations that key public appointments were going towards Southern and Western Provinces, well placed sources who attended the recent consultative meeting between the head of state and OCIDA have disclosed.

Well placed sources have told Daily Revelation that State House pleaded that matters of discussion should not be made public as the current “political climate was not condusive” in the same manner the pastoral letter from the Catholic bishops was stopped.

“They met the President and they withheld the pastoral letter. Why did it have to happen that way? Because this is the modus operandi which is prevailing. The Catholic bishops whenever they meet as a conference it culminates in a pastoral letter, why didn’t it happen after meeting the President?” one of the sources who attended the meeting wondered. “It’s the same request you are struggling with, ‘the current political situation is not good, so please don’t divulge these things that we have discussed, for the time being hold on to this.’ So we don’t know when the political temperature will cool down so that people can issue various statements.”

Sources said Our Civic Duty Association (OCIDA) raised nine points to the President, among them the skyrocketing prices of meal mealie, shrinking of the democratic space with the constant arrests of opposition political party leaders and regional appointments among others.

"As you can see, you can judge, barely 24 hours after the meeting, Bishop Telesphore Mpundu went to call the current administration as a dictatorship. Did you read that? That was one of the concerns raised in the meeting. The other concern was the President's appointments to key institutions of…