Hichilema invited Lesotho King on behalf of Litunga – Govt

Hichilema invited Lesotho King on behalf of Litunga – Government.



GOVERNMENT has dismissed reports suggesting that King Letsie III of Lesotho was barred from attending this year’s Kuomboka Ceremony.





Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation clarified that President Hakainde Hichilema was actually the one who formally invited the monarch on behalf of the Litunga, King Imwiko II.





According to a statement issued by the ministry’s principal public relations officer Eva Chanda all proper diplomatic protocols were followed and the Lesotho King was duly invited to the traditional ceremony of the Lozi people.





However, King Letsie III was unable to attend due to prior national commitments and formally sent his regrets.



“Therefore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has not denied clearance to any dignitary, including His Majesty King Letsie III,” read the statement.





The ministry also reassured the public that President Hichilema’s presence at the ceremony does not prevent other invited guests from attending.





Government further urged the public and media to avoid spreading false information that could harm Zambia’s diplomatic relations.





It also reaffirmed its respect for the traditions of the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) and other traditional leaders in the country.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, April 2, 2025