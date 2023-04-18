HICHILEMA IRRESPONSIBLE FOR ALLOWING MTOLO TO PROCEED ON LEAVE DURING MEALIE MEAL CRISIS – KABIMBA

Hakainde Hichilema is mistakenly of the view that Zambia should operate like Grant Thornton because the man has simply refused to learn how public service works, says Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba.

But Agriculture permanent secretary Green Mbozi said it is not like Agriculture minister Mtolo Phiri has run away from anything by proceeding on annual leave.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kabimba said the fact that President Hichilema has allowed Phiri to proceed on annual leave despite the mealie meal shortage crisis and skyrocketing prices of the same commodity, showed the lack of experience he has in managing public affairs.

He said even if it was compulsory for people in the public service to go on leave so as to not forfeit their leave days, there was a caveat in the regulations where it says that the appointing authority or head of department can refuse somebody from proceeding on leave on account of certain circumstances or exigencies, like the current crisis the country is going through.

“It will be unreasonable for your supervising officer to allow you to go on leave. So they foresaw circumstances like these. And if you go to the general orders, the appointing authority, the man who appointed the minister cannot allow the minister to go on leave because the man has no deputy. So who is going to perform his functions? The President?” Kabimba asked. “Because you can’t… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hichilema-irresponsible-for-allowing-mtolo-to-proceed-on-leave-during-crisis-kabimba/