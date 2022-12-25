Hichilema Is A Know It All… he doesn’t realize he has a limit in what he does – Kambwili

HICHILEMA IS A KNOW IT ALL – KAMBWILI … he doesn’t realize he has a limit in what he does

President Hakainde Hichilema does not know that he has limits in terms of what he does, says Chishimba Kambwili.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kambwili said it was irresponsible for President Hichilema to have indicated that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director general, the two officials he had just sworn in, were going to look into the KCM liquidator issue, after indicating that the liquidator was put in there to squeeze the cash out, but that the two government officials were going to look into that matter.

Both the DPP and ACC are supposed to operate independent from undue influence from anyone, saying however, the very next day following the swearing in, DPP Gilbert Phiri announced that the administration was doing away with the immunity from prosecution that was granted to former KCM liquidator Milingo Lungu.

Commenting on the President’s remarks during the press briefing, Kambwili said the actions of President Hichilema showed the inexperience of someone who has never been in government.

“Our President just talks too much and he doesn’t know that as President you have to have limits in what you say. Whatever the DPP is doing on the KCM issue, people will take is that the President has initiated that. I have a lot of respect for Counsel Gilbert Phiri but the statement by the President has destroyed the whole KCM Milingo issue,” Kambwili said. “If… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hichilema-is-a-know-it-all-kambwili-he-doesnt-realize-he-has-a-limit-in-what-he-does/