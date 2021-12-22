FIRST RUNNER-UP: Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema

Hakainde Hichilema is a runner-up for Africa Person of the Year for his dogged determination and political skills in unseating incumbent Zambian president Edgar Lungu in the Zambian elections this year. And for his promise to be a “servant and not a master of the people” in restoring the country to good governance and real democracy.

It is a rare feat to beat an incumbent in an African presidential election and “HH”, as he is widely known, only achieved it on his fifth attempt in August this year.

Some might say the real achiever was Lungu because he actually conceded defeat, which is also rather rare in Africa. But as former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo believes, if a political challenger hopes to topple an incumbent, he or she must win big enough to make it impossible to rig.

Hichilema did just that, overcoming a biased state media and other incumbent advantages to garner a majority of more than one million votes with an efficient election campaign that mobilised particularly young voters through social media and an army of election agents to guard against rigging.

Now Hichilema faces a mountain of bad Lungu governance to undo, including settling some $12-billion in debts and mending toxic relations with international mining houses, which are key to the economy.

Credit: Daily Maverick