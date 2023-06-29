HICHILEMA IS DESTROYING OUR MULTIPARTY DEMOCRACY, PLURALISM- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA IS DESTROYING OUR MULTIPARTY DEMOCRACY, PLURALISM

The criminalisation of legitimate politics by Mr Hakainde Hichilema is extremely worrying.

Turning the police into Mr Hichilema’s political tool for curtailing and crippling the legitimate political activities of opponents is nothing but tyranny, dictatorship.

Given what Mr Hichilema went through, we expected much more from him. But he has decided to take the dangerous path of vengeance and cruelty. This is certainly not a recipe for governing well.

Today, Mr Hichilema is abusing every law enforcement agency to harass political opponents.

This is how corrupt regimes behave. They try to silence every critical voice so that no one challenges their corruption and heinous deeds.

Mr Hichilema is using the police, intelligence and other security agencies to engage in covert operations against his political, religious, or social opponents and critics.

This is characteristic of corrupt authoritarian and tyrannical regimes. They protect the political power of a tyrant and often operate outside the law to repress opponents and weaken political opposition, frequently using repression and violence. They may enjoy legal sanction to hold and charge suspects.

Mr Hichilema’s tyranny and cruelty must be opposed and stopped.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party