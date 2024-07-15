HICHILEMA IS INCAPABLE OF FIGHTING CORRUPTION -SISHUWA SISHUWA

“Time makes more converts than reason.” – Thomas Paine

It is good to see praise singers finally arriving at the same conclusion they previously criticised and condemned me for: that @HHichilema has no political will to fight corruption.

I raised alarm bells as early as 2022 and maintain that a president who refuses to even publish their asset declarations cannot fight corruption. He or she is not a transparent person but possibly a crook, a potential criminal, and probably corrupt – a fraud.

If Hichilema held a genuine commitment to anti-corruption, he would have long ago released his asset declarations in the name of transparency, dismissed very senior government officials accused of involvement in corruption – cabinet ministers, one or two presidential aides, the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Attorney General, Solicitor General, etc. – and paved the way for their prosecution.

That he has done none of these things suggests that the president is complicit in acts of corruption. Seen from this perspective, Hichilema’s decision to appoint and maintain corrupt individuals is not an oversight; it is deliberate and meant to help cover collective crimes. As an English proverb says, birds of a feather flock together!

To the overzealous supporters of the president and the ruling party, I have a message for you: please note that the fight is not against Hichilema or the UPND. It is against those that want to destroy Zambia. This is the same attitude or spirit that motivated my opposition to the corruption and undemocratic actions of President Edgar Lungu and the PF when they were in power. Consistency, principled consistency, matters. It is what defines who we are.