HICHILEMA IS REFUSING TO DECLARE ASSETS IN ORDER TO BENEFIT FROM STATE RESOURCES, CHARGES SICHINGA

Former Commerce minister Bob Sichinga says Hakainde Hichilema is refusing to declare his assets owing to the many business interests he has, saying he will not be surprised to hear that Anglo-American or the other business interests which supported the UPND have been given contracts to run KCM and Mopani.

And Sichinga said President Hichilema must be told that filling public positions with Tongas and people from the Western Provinces was not the way to govern the country, following recent permanent secretary dismissals, and parastatal heads appointed including FRA board chairperson Kelvin Hambwezya, IDC CEO Perry Mapani, ZDA CEO Albert Halwampa and Kakenenwa Muyangwa at ZCCM-IH taking over from Dolika Banda.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Sichinga insisted that President Hichilema must not head the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) or any other state parastatal as he is already the reference point and does not report to anyone.

He said it was against the rules of corporate governance for the President to be heading these institutions, saying by law these corporate institutions are supposed to be making their own decisions but most were not doing so, which explained the resignation of Dolika Banda from ZCCM-IH as the affairs over the running of the organisations were said to have been micromanaged from State House.

Sichinga argued that President Hichilema must take responsibility for all the wrong decisions including those on Kansanshi Mine, KCM, Mopani and the general disarray in the mining sector, saying Banda was resigning because she felt “I have not been making decisions.”

Sichinga said it was ironic that the appointments to several public bodies were inclined towards Southern and Western Provinces, and that in several instances the people from the Northern Provinces and Eastern who were being fired were being replaced… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com