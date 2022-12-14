Hichilema is regionalising, tribalising, and dividing our country in a manner not seen since independence- Dr. Fred M’membe

REGIONALISM, TRIBALISM

By Dr. Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party

Mr Brebner Changala and Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa are very right in their observations and conclusions about Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s regionally and tribally inclined government.

Whatever the pretensions, some regional and ethnic window dressing here and there, it cannot be hidden or denied that Mr Hichilema is running a government the composition and practices of which are more inclined to Southern, Western, and North Western provinces and the southern parts of Central Province.

All the key institutions of the state – presidency, judiciary, legislature – are under the control and direction of individuals from these provinces.

And as Dr Sishuwa has correctly observed, even defence and security follows the same pattern. The Electoral Commission of Zambia is no different; four of the five commissioners are from Southern, Western and North Western provinces. The civil service and public sector in general have also been accordingly realigned.

I was probably the first person to publicly voice out against this policy and practice of Mr Hichilema in the hope that it might help him be aware that people were paying attention to it.

But it seems he simply doesn’t care what people say about this regionalism, tribalism. It seems he believes in it and that’s the way he is going to govern the country. But this is going to cause problems. This country will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a good place for all of us to live in.

Mr Hichilema is regionalising, tribalising, and dividing our country in a manner not seen since independence.

We have done better as a nation when our people are united. The unity of all our people is very, very important.

Mr Hichilema’s regionalism and tribalism is bound to backfire. It is bound to boomerang. It must therefore be exposed and strongly opposed and denounced, even in the cool salons of political manipulation and opportunism.