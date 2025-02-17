Hichilema is right: Prudent ecomnomic management and growth is the answer- Highvie H Hamududu

PRESS STATEMENT



17th February 2025



President Hakainde Hichilema is right: Prudent ecomnomic management and growth is the answer





President Hakainde Hichilema is right in stating that the best solution for African countries, in the wake of USAID freeze, is prudent econimic management of resources and growing economies through investment and trade among Africa countries and the rest of world.





Prudent management of resources is inevitable for Zambia and other Developing countries to survive during these times because the funding gap left by sudden withdrawal of USAID funding is very huge. Time has come for developing countries to live within their means and do more with less within their limited resource envelopes.



But overall, the silver bullet for African countries towards self reliance is to grow their economies through investment and trade, and there is literally no other proven way than this approach. It is economic growth that creates revenue for governments to fund their budgets and paying their debts. With high indebtedness of Zambia and other Developing countries, economic growth through investment and trade is what will outgrow national debts and provide enough revenues to fund national budgets with minimum aid or no aid at all in the long run.





And the policies of the new dawn administration through promotion of investment and trade like we are witnessing in mining, energy, agriculture, manufacturing, Information and Communication technology, transport and logistics supported by Public Private Partnership financing, is the right way to go to grow our economy to a level where the country can realise enough revenues to support the national budget adequately and pay off the foreign debt and be debt-free in the long run. If we support and stick to these positive economic reforms being undertaken we should be fine, eventually. It is process.



Highvie H Hamududu,

PRESIDENT

Party of National Unity and Progress.