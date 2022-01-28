Sishuwa Sishuwa Tweets:

The narrative of a democratic resurgence in Zambia does not adhere to the reality: intimidation of independent media; arrest of critics for ‘insulting’ the president; use of state institutions to undermine the opposition; weakening of civil society; continued corruption in Govt!

Zambia is not returning to democracy, as many believe. The legal architecture that enabled the authoritarian tendencies of Lungu and previous leaders remains unchanged. We often forget that it’s not about the persona or goodness of the President; it’s about institutional reforms.

Hichilema is slowly becoming a disappointment. His lack of judgement and leadership on key issues (corruption, leaked audio, SA trip) is alarming. He held so much promise that I never imagined I would be saying this about him only 5 months in office.

Hakainde Hichilema what’s going on?

The narrative of a democratic resurgence in #Zambia does not adhere to the reality: intimidation of independent media; arrest of critics for ‘insulting’ the president; use of state institutions to undermine the opposition; weakening of civil society; continued corruption in Govt! — Sishuwa Sishuwa (@ssishuwa) January 28, 2022

Zambia is not returning to democracy, as many believe. The legal architecture that enabled the authoritarian tendencies of Lungu and previous leaders remains unchanged. We often forget that it’s not about the persona or goodness of the President; it’s about institutional reforms. — Sishuwa Sishuwa (@ssishuwa) January 28, 2022