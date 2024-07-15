Hichilema is too proud… He thinks he’s the only one who knows it all – Kateka

Hichilema is too proud – Kateka … He thinks he’s the only one who knows it all

By Esther Chisola

United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) vice chairperson Chishala Kateka says President Hakainde Hichilema is facing reality as he was fond of demonising former president Edgar Lungu the time he was in the opposition.

In an interview with Daily Revelation, Kateka said President Hichilema was telling the people that he would be able to do whatever he was promising.

“But he and I know what is happening to him, he was sowing a seed as well because for me, I find him not to be a very humble person. He is a very… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hichilema-is-too-proud-kateka-he-thinks-hes-the-only-one-who-knows-it-all