Hichilema Is Using State Institutions To Promote His Business Interests… and the mealie meal scam is something HH created- Kabimba

HICHILEMA IS USING STATE INSTITUTIONS TO PROMOTE HIS BUSINESS INTERESTS, CHARGES KABIMBA … and the maize scam is something he created

Hakainde Hichilema is micromanaging state institutions, not because he’s interested in improving service delivery but because he is promoting his business interests, Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba has charged.

And Kabimba said the maize and mealie meal scam is one which has been created by President Hakainde Hichilema from which UPND officials are making a mill, referring to the recent audio involving the President, North-Western Province minister, FRA board chairperson and assertions that the ZNS is impounding millers trucks and directing them to take their produce to specific milling companies under the pretext of fighting smuggling.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the decision by Dolika Banda to quit as ZCCM-IH board chairperson on account of reported micromanaging of the institution including on Mopani, KCM, Kantanshi and other mining interests in the country by the President, Kabimba said it was now clear to all, including those in UPND, that President Hichilema is a micromanager, ‘in his ill-conceived’ view that he has the monopoly of wisdom, and secondly because he is “using his proxies in state and parastatal institutions to promote his business interests.”

“He’s a micromanager, managing these institutions for purposes of promoting his business interests, not because he is really interested in promoting these institutions,” Kabimba said. “HH has proxies that arw doing business on his behalf. Otherwise why would he insist on micromanaging?”

And Kabimba described the whole maize situation in the country as a scam, which officials in government have preyed on to make a kill, while ordinary Zambians are being burdened with high mealie meal prices and shortages in the staple commodity.

“The whole of this maize thing in my view is scam. From the time when I saw those ZNS guys being arrested of being… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hichilema-is-using-state-institutions-to-promote-his-business-interests-charges-kabimba-and-the-maize-scam-is-something-he-created/