HICHILEMA IS WORKING VERY HARD TO BE VOTED OUT OF POWER- DR. SISHUWA SISHUWA



“The President of #Zambia is working hard to be voted out of office: promoting tribalism in public appointments, ignoring and possibly participating in corruption, mismanaging a poor economy, arresting critics, undermining democratic institutions and delaying institutional reform.”

