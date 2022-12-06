Hichilema Is Working Very Hard To Be Voted Out Of Power- Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa

By
zamobserver
-
0
Dr SISHUWA Sishuwa

HICHILEMA IS WORKING VERY HARD TO BE VOTED OUT OF POWER- DR. SISHUWA SISHUWA


“The President of #Zambia is working hard to be voted out of office: promoting tribalism in public appointments, ignoring and possibly participating in corruption, mismanaging a poor economy, arresting critics, undermining democratic institutions and delaying institutional reform.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here