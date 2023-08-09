HICHILEMA ISSUES FRESH ORDER- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA ISSUES FRESH ORDER

A fresh order has been issued to the Police and other law enforcement agencies to take full possession of all my electronic devices – phones, laptops etc – by any means necessary.

Even if it means breaking into my home or office. They are determined to take full possession of any electronic gadget they can lay their hands on.

What type of desperation and panic is this? What a sheer waste of time and energy? Let the police legally request for what they want from us and we shall cooperate, instead of resorting to such primitive policing techniques.

Anyway, my advice to Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his far- right, corrupt puppet regime, is that, whatever they are trying to do, let it be done within the law.

We are watching every step they take and we are ready for them. And they won’t succeed.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party