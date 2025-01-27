HICHILEMA LEADS ZAMBIA REPORTS OPINION POLL



Incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema is leading an on-line poll seeking views who Zambians think can win the 2026 polls.





An on-line news publication Zambia Reports has readers voting with President Hichilema leading ( 7,503), followed by Patriotic Front Spokesperson and Presidential candidate, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba (1,250 votes), Citizen First President, Dr. Harry Kalaba ( 801 votes) and Socialist Party President, Dr. Fred M’membe (401 votes).





To vote follow the link below;



https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19roXKXeaz/